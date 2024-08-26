Columbus Crew tops LAFC 3-1 in Leagues Cup Final behind Cucho brace

Columbus Crew are on top of the podium once again. But for LAFC, it's consecutive heartbreaks dealt by another black and gold side.

After Columbus beat LAFC 2-1 at home in the 2023 MLS Cup Final last season, the Crew once again topped L.A. for a trophy in front of a raucous Ohio crowd.

The Crew on Sunday won the 2024 Leagues Cup trophy after beating LAFC 3-1 in a score line that didn't exactly do L.A. much favors.

Columbus opened the scoring late in the first half from a familiar source. Star forward Cucho Hernandez leapt for a header just before the break that left L.A. goalkeeper Hugo Lloris stranded.

But Steve Cherundolo's side didn't go down without a fight, especially with new veteran signing Olivier Giroud, a World Cup winner with France, leading the line at striker.

And it was Giroud who came through for L.A. not far into the second half. In the 57th minute, Giroud rose for a headed goal of his own off a corner kick. It marked his first for the team since arriving from AC Milan earlier in the summer.

First goal for Olivier Giroud and it comes in a final! 🇫🇷@LAFC x @LeaguesCup pic.twitter.com/8Ktf1jMtU6 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 26, 2024

The game seemed to be heading toward extra time with both teams still seeking the decisive goal, but chances were far and few.

Until Lloris, the former Tottenham keeper, made a blunder.

In the second minute of stoppage time after the 90th, Cucho picked up the ball on the left flank, drove it in then attempted a cross toward the middle of the box. However, it connected with no one and Lloris didn't anticipate it fast enough, leaving him watching the ball go right into the net past him.

COLUMBUS TAKE THE LEAD IN THE @LEAGUESCUP FINAL IN STOPPAGE TIME!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kv4DnGeoXG — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 26, 2024

But Columbus didn't finish there.

In the very final minute of added time, the Crew broke out on the counter with just one LAFC defender left to mark a two-on-one chance.

Cucho carried the ball from Columbus' half into the attacking third, squaring it to fellow forward Jacen Russell-Rowe.

Russell-Rowe, with heavy yellow smoke permeating in the area, drilled the shot past Lloris to seal the 3-1 result.

ANOTHER ONE IN STOPPAGE TIME!!! COLUMBUS WILL DO IT!!! pic.twitter.com/jryyyfd145 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 26, 2024

The win for Wilfried Nancy's side made it the first for Columbus in the recently created Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami beat Nashville SC in penalty kicks for the first ever win in the tournament in 2023.

Both the Crew and LAFC are also faring well in the MLS regular season, so a potential rematch in the 2024 cup final may also not be out of question.

