Trending
English Premier League

How to watch Manchester United vs. Liverpool in first 2024-25 Premier League clash 

It's the first big test for either side in the new season

By Sanjesh Singh

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

All eyes will be on Old Trafford during matchweek three of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

Manchester United will host Liverpool to reignite a historic rivalry. Both teams already met in the preseason in the U.S., with Liverpool thrashing the Red Devils 3-0.

But with points now on the line in the league, Liverpool, under new manager Arne Slot, will look to continue their form having beaten newly promoted Ipswich Town away and Brentford at home in the first two games.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Red Devils, which once again heavily backed manager Erik ten Hag with more signings, have looked shaky to start, scraping a 1-0 win at home to Fulham before falling away to Brighton on a late dagger.

So, how will the two sides fare in their first league meetup this season? Here's what to know:

When is the Manchester United vs. Liverpool game?

Man United and Liverpool will take the pitch on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Soccer

soccer 8 hours ago

Real Madrid gets Champions League final rematches with Liverpool, Dortmund in new format fixtures

Television Aug 28

Cristo Fernández, aka ‘Dani Rojas', discusses ‘Ted Lasso' rumors and Premier League

What time is the Manchester United vs. Liverpool game?

Kickoff time is slated for 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT.

Where is the Manchester United vs. Liverpool game?

Old Trafford, home of Man United, is the venue for the game.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Man United vs. Liverpool will be available to stream live on Peacock.

Premier League matchweek three schedule

While Man United and Liverpool will close out the week on Sunday, things will begin Saturday with Arsenal hosting Brighton in a battle between two of the four remaining unbeaten teams. The Gunners did the double over Brighton last season, but new Seagulls manager Fabian Hürzeler has invested significantly in his squad and look like a sleeper side to watch.

Elsewhere, Chelsea will engage in a London derby while Tottenham faces a fierce road test. Here's each game, with the home team appearing first:

  • Arsenal vs. Brighton
  • Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves
  • Leicester City vs. Aston Villa
  • Ipswich Town vs. Fulham
  • Brentford vs. Southampton
  • Everton vs. Bournemouth
  • West Ham vs. Manchester City
  • Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
  • Newcastle vs. Tottenham
  • Manchester United vs. Liverpool
Cristo Fernández, known as Dani Rojas from "Ted Lasso", shares his thoughts on the Premier League and his desire to meet Cristiano Ronaldo.

This article tagged under:

English Premier League
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us