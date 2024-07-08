The first of two semifinals in the Euro 2024 tournament is a colossal one.

Spain will take on France in what will be a battle of two polar opposites.

La Furia Roja have been one of the more exciting teams in what has been a rather dull tournament. The nation is led by electrifying young wingers in Athletic Club's Nico Williams (21) and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (16), with proper structure behind them in midfield and defense.

France, despite its wealth of talent, have stunningly yet to score an open-play goal but reached the semifinals after a Belgium own goal in the round of 16 and a penalty shootout win vs. Portugal in the quarterfinals.

Kylian Mbappe, who is Real Madrid bound, has been underwhelming in spite of his nose injury, though 23-year-old center-back William Saliba has risen to the occasion in France's backline. The Arsenal defender was not a prominent member of the national team until this tournament, where he's played a vital role in France's watertight defense with AC Milan's Mike Maignan between the sticks.

So, which European powerhouse will advance to the final? Here's what to know:

When is the Spain vs. France Euro 2024 game?

Spain and France will meet on Tuesday, July 9.

What time is the Spain vs. France Euro 2024 game?

Kickoff time is slated for 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

Where is the Spain vs. France Euro 2024 game?

Allianz Arena, home of Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich, is the site for the game.

How to watch, stream the Spain vs. France Euro 2024 game

The game will be available to broadcast and stream in English on FOX.

Who will the Spain-France winner play in the Euro 2024 final?

The winner of Spain-France will take on either England or the Netherlands in the final. That matchup is slated for Wednesday, July 10.

When is the Euro 2024 final?

The final is set for Sunday, July 14 at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

