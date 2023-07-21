How to watch the Premier League Summer Series in the US

The English Premier League is coming to the United States.

Just days after Arsenal played the MLS All-Stars in its annual event, with the former winning by a record 5-0, a new batch of teams are coming to America for a mini tournament as the soccer landscape in the country continues to grow.

Next is the inaugural Summer Series, a new mini tournament that will showcase a mix of Premier League teams ranging from established to rising.

So, here's everything to know about the first ever EPL event in America:

What is the Premier League Summer Series?

The Summer Series is a first for the Premier League. It will feature six teams playing nine games in different locations across the United States.

The games will be considered preseason matches and will be used to build fitness as the ramp up to the start of the 2023-24 season continues.

What dates will the Premier League Summer Series run from?

The games will run from Saturday, July 22, to Sunday, July 30, though there will be a break in action on certain days.

Which teams are in the Premier League Summer Series?

The six teams competing in the event are Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and Fulham.

How to watch the Premier League Summer Series

Here's a list of the fixtures and how you can watch each one across different NBC platforms:

Saturday, July 22

Match 1: Chelsea vs. Brighton - 7 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia - Peacock

Sunday, July 23

Match 2: Fulham vs. Brentford - 4 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia - Peacock

Match 3: Newcastle vs. Aston Villa - 7 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia - Peacock

Wednesday, July 26

Match 4: Brentford vs. Brighton - 5:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta - Peacock

Match 5: Chelsea vs. Newcastle - 8:15 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta - Peacock

Match 6: Fulham vs. Aston Villa - 7 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando - Peacock

Friday, July 28

Match 7: Brighton vs. Newcastle - 7:30 p.m. ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey - Peacock

Sunday, July 30