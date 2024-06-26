The U.S. men's national team has a pivotal game ahead.

After beating Bolivia 2-0 in the Copa America opener Sunday behind Christian Pulisic's goal and assist combination, the U.S. can get closer to securing first place in Group C on Thursday.

Next up in the group is Panama, which is coming off a 3-1 loss to potential underdog Uruguay in its opener.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

A win for the U.S. would put it at six points ahead of the group finale against Uruguay. Uruguay is expected to beat Bolivia, so the clash against the U.S. could decide who finishes first.

So, here's how to watch the U.S. take on Panama next in Copa America:

When is the USMNT vs. Panama Copa America game?

The U.S. and Panama will meet on Thursday, June 26.

What time is the USMNT vs. Panama Copa America game?

Kickoff time is slated for 6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Panama Copa America game?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., is the venue for the game.

How to watch, stream the USMNT vs. Panama Copa America game

The U.S. vs. Panama game will be broadcast in English on FOX. Univision and TUDN will carry the game in Spanish.

What is Panama's FIFA international ranking?

As of FIFA's latest international ranking on June 20, Panama ranked No. 43 in the world, up two spots. The U.S., for comparison's sake, is still at No. 11.

Panama doesn't boast any stars but is anchored by forward Ismael Diaz, defensive midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla (MLS' Houston Dynamo) and right-back Michael Amir Murillo.