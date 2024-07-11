The Paris Olympics prep continues for the U.S. women's national team.

After two straight friendly wins over South Korea in early June, new head coach Emma Hayes has had more time to get familiar with the 18 players she chose to play in the 2024 Games.

Though longtime veteran Alex Morgan won't be in the squad, there's still plenty of star power at her disposal with Sophia Smith, Alyssa Naeher, Lindsey Horan and Naomi Girma involved, among others.

Next on the friendly list is a battle against rivals Mexico, which had previously upset them 2-0 in the 2024 Gold Cup group stage. The U.S., though, went on to win the tournament.

Here's how to watch the USWNT-Mexico game:

When is the USWNT vs. Mexico game?

The U.S. and Mexico will play on Saturday, July 13.

What time is the USWNT vs. Mexico game?

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the USWNT vs. Mexico game?

Red Bull Arena, home of MLS side New York Red Bulls, is the venue for the game.

How to watch, stream the USWNT vs. Mexico game

The game will be broadcast and streamed in English on TNT, truTV and Max. Telemundo, Univision and Peacock will carry the game in Spanish.

USWNT 2024 Olympics soccer schedule

Before Olympic play, the U.S. will play Mexico before its Paris send-off match against Costa Rica in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, July 16.

Group play begins on Thursday, July 25, with the final set for Saturday, Aug. 10.