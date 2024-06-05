Mexico routed by Uruguay 4-0 in Copa America prep game

Things just keep getting worse for the Mexico men's national soccer team.

With the United States-based Copa America tournament fast approaching, Mexico looked completely off it as Uruguay won 4-0 at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Co., on Wednesday.

While there aren't any points consequences with the result, there could surely be psychological ones as Uruguay completely outclassed Mexico.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Darwin Nunez, a striker for Liverpool of the Premier League, scored a hat-trick, netting in the seventh, 44th and 49th minutes, respectively. Facundo Pellistri, a young winger at Manchester United, also scored in the 26th minute.

DARWIN NUNEZ COMPLETES HAT TRICK AGAINST MEXICO. Uruguayan Agent of Chaos thrives against CONCACAF competition. Go figure. 🇺🇾pic.twitter.com/6M9ZfhEINV — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 6, 2024

Nunez's third goal to seal the hat-trick was a tap in after Mexico's defense got exposed.

But that was quite routine throughout, as Mexico's gap in talent compared to other top nations in South America got uncovered early.

Statistically, the game seemed much closer than it should've been. But, as Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa put it, Mexico should've taken things more seriously.

Marcelo Bielsa telling the Mexican Press their team should’ve taken the game vs Uruguay more seriously…



Death blow. ☠️



pic.twitter.com/7Zw9aZflpO — herculez gomez (@herculezg) June 6, 2024

Next, Mexico will play Brazil in Texas on Saturday, a team with even more elite talent than Uruguay possesses.

If Mexico doesn't turn things up a notch, the result could be similar, if not worse, since Brazil is more complete throughout.

The Copa America tournament begins on June 22. Mexico has a rather simple group with Jamaica, Venezuela and Ecuador the opponents. However, there's a scenario in which El Tri doesn't advance if their current form persists.

And that's before getting into potential knockout-stage opponents, which includes defending champions Argentina (who will have Lionel Messi) and the U.S.

Mexico's matchup against Brazil on Saturday, June 8 is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET.