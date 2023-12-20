MLS releases 2024 regular season schedule

The 2024 Major League Soccer regular season is just months away from kicking off.
Thirty-four clubs and legendary athletes, such as Inter Miami CF star Lionel Messi, are set to return to the soccer field for the league's 29th edition.
Soccer fans saw Columbus Crew grab the MLS Cup 2023 with an impressive 2-1 victory over defending champion Los Angeles FC on Dec. 9.
Another champion will be crowned a year from now -- but it all starts with the regular season grind.
Here is everything you need to know about MLS's 2024 regular season schedule:
What is the 2024 MLS schedule?
The full schedule for all 34 teams can be seen here.
When does the regular season begin?
The regular season kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 21 and concludes on Saturday, Oct. 19.
What are the season's key dates?
The season's key dates are as follows:
|Event
|Date
|2024 opener: Miami vs. RSL
|Feb. 21
|MLS is Back weekend
|Feb. 24-25
|Rivalry Week
|May 11-18
|El Tráfico at the Rose Bowl
|July 4
|MLS All-Star Game
|July 24
|Leagues Cup
|July 26-August 25
|Decision Day
|Oct. 19
|MLS Cup 2024
|Dec. 7
When does Lionel Messi play in your city?
Messi joined Inter Miami CF in June 2023. Needless the say, the star's first full season will cause quite a stir.
Here is Messi and Inter Miami's full schedule:
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIME (ET)
|Wednesday, Feb. 21
|Real Salt Lake
|DRV PNK Stadium
|8 p.m.
|Sunday, Feb. 25
|LA Galaxy
|Dignity Health Sports Park
|9:30 p.m.
|Saturday, March 2
|Orlando City SC
|DRV PNK Stadium
|4:30 p.m.
|Sunday, March 10
|CF Montréal
|DRV PNK Stadium
|5 p.m.
|Saturday, March 16
|D.C. United
|Audi Field
|2 p.m.
|Saturday, March 23
|New York Red Bulls
|Red Bull Arena
|2 p.m.
|Saturday, March 30
|New York City FC
|DRV PNK Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, April 6
|Colorado Rapids
|DRV PNK Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, April 13
|Sporting Kansas City
|Children’s Mercy Park
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, April 20
|Nashville SC
|DRV PNK Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, April 27
|New England Revolution
|Gillette Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, May 4
|New York Red Bulls
|DRV PNK Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, May 11
|CF Montréal
|Stade Saputo
|7:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 15
|Orlando City SC
|Exploria Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, May 18
|D.C. United
|DRV PNK Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, May 25
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|BC Place
|TBD
|Wednesday, May 29
|Atlanta United
|DRV PNK Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, June 1
|St. Louis CITY SC
|DRV PNK Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, June 15
|Philadelphia Union
|Subaru Park
|7:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 19
|Columbus Crew
|DRV PNK Stadium
|7:30 p.m
|Saturday, June 29
|Nashville SC
|GEODIS Park
|8:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 3
|Charlotte FC
|Bank of America Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 6
|FC Cincinnati
|TQL Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 17
|Toronto FC
|DRV PNK Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 20
|Chicago Fire FC
|DRV PNK Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Aug. 24
|FC Cincinnati
|DRV PNK Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Aug. 31
|Chicago Fire FC
|Soldier Field
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 14
|Philadelphia Union
|DRV PNK Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, Sept. 18
|Atlanta United
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 21
|New York City FC
|Yankee Stadium
|2 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 28
|Charlotte FC
|DRV PNK Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, Oct. 2
|Columbus Crew
|Lower.com Field
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 5
|Toronto FC
|BMO Field
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 19
|New England Revolution
|DRV PNK Stadium
|6 p.m.