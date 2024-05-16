The Premier League trophy during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on March 31, 2024, in Manchester, England.

It all comes down to Championship Sunday.

The moniker will live up to its billing this year as Manchester City and Arsenal’s battle for the 2023-24 Premier League title comes down to the final day.

Man City are looking to become the first club to win four consecutive Premier League titles. Arsenal, meanwhile, are aiming to end a 20-year title drought.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

While Man City and Arsenal are the only clubs in contention for the Premier League crown, there are other intriguing matches with major ramifications to cap off the 2023-24 campaign.

From champions to relegation, here is what you need to know heading into Championship Sunday of the Premier League season.

When is Premier League Championship Sunday?

The 2023-24 Premier League campaign will come to a close on Sunday, May 19.

All 20 clubs will play on Sunday, and all 10 matches will kick off at 11 a.m. ET.

How to watch Premier League Championship Sunday

“Premier League Mornings” will begin at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and continue at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

From there, all matches will air on Peacock and the networks of NBCUniversal.

Premier League Championship Sunday schedule

Here are the 10 matches for the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season (home teams listed first):

Manchester City vs. West Ham (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Arsenal vs. Everton (USA Network, Peacock)

Brighton vs. Manchester United (CNBC, Peacock)

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth (GOLF Channel, Peacock)

Brentford vs. Newcastle (Peacock)

Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest (Peacock)

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa (Peacock)

Liverpool vs. Wolves (Peacock)

Luton Town vs. Fulham (Peacock)

Sheffield United vs. Tottenham (Peacock)

Who will win the Premier League?

The 2023-24 Premier League title chase between Man City and Arsenal will be decided on Sunday.

Man City control their own destiny. They can clinch the title with a win over West Ham but can also win it if Arsenal draw or lose to Everton.

Arsenal, on the other hand, need a win against Everton and a Man City draw or loss against West Ham. If Arsenal win and Man City draw on Sunday, both teams will finish tied atop the PL table in points and Arsenal will be crowned champions on goal differential.

Premier League table

Here is how the table stacks up entering the final day of the Premier League season:

Manchester City: 88 points (+60 goal differential) Arsenal: 86 points (+61 goal differential) Liverpool: 79 points (+43 goal differential) Aston Villa: 68 points (+20 goal differential) Tottenham: 63 points (+10 goal differential) Chelsea: 60 points (+13 goal differential) Newcastle: 57 points (+21 goal differential) Manchester United: 57 points (-3 goal differential) West Ham: 52 points (-12 goal differential) Brighton and Hove Albion: 48 points (-5 goal differential) Bournemouth: 48 points (-12 goal differential) Crystal Palace: 46 points (-6 goal differential) Wolves: 46 points (-13 goal differential) Fulham: 44 points (-8 goal differential) Everton: 40 points (-10 goal differential) Brentford: 39 points (-7 goal differential) Nottingham Forest: 29 points (-19 goal differential) Luton Town: 26 points (-31 goal differential) Burnley: 24 points (-36 goal differential) Sheffield United: 16 points (-66 goal differential)

Which Premier League teams will be relegated?

Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town will be relegated to the Championship.

Sheffield United placed last in the Premier League table and have 16 points entering their final match. Burnley are next at the bottom with 24 points, while Luton Town (26 points, -31 goal differential) was unable to catch Nottingham Forest (29 points, -19 goal differential) and avoid relegation.

Which Championship teams will be promoted to the Premier League?

Leicester City, the improbable 2015-16 Premier League champions, and Ipswich Town will move on up to the Premier League after placing first and second in the 2023-24 Championship table, respectively.

No. 3 Leeds United, No. 4 Southampton, No. 5 West Brom and No. 6 Norwich City are competing in a playoff to earn the final promotion spot.

The semifinals feature Leeds United against Norwich City and Southampton against West Brom.

The winners of the two semifinals will face off in the Championship playoff final on Sunday, May 26, with the winner earning promotion to the Premier League.