Punches thrown in fight between players in NCAA women's soccer game

Both players were issued red cards, so the teams played with 10 players for the final 35 minutes.

By The Associated Press

A fistfight between two players broke out Sunday in a Rutgers vs. UMass women's soccer match.

Punches were thrown as the two players became tangled, engaged in a shoving match and then tumbled to the ground.

Rutgers senior Gia Girman was called for a foul in the 55th minute. As she was getting up from the ground, UMass senior Ashley Lamond appeared to attempt to pick the ball up from near Girman's feet.

The players then started shoving each other, eventually throwing punches and pulling hair as they fell to the ground. Teammates stepped in and pulled the players apart.

Both were issued red cards, so the teams played with 10 players for the final 35 minutes.

Four yellow cards were issued in those final minutes, two on each team.

UMass won the match 1-0.

Rutgers' game recap noted a “scrap” in the 55th minute. A school spokesperson said the athletic department was aware of the fight, but had no immediate comment.

