Trending

Breaking

NBC Sports Chicago’s 20-year run serving Chicago’s passionate fans, its partners and community is coming to a close Sept. 30. We thank our viewers, readers, listeners and followers for the incredible support the last two decades.
USMNT

USMNT home leg of CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal to be in St. Louis

The game will mark the first competitive match under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino

By The Associated Press

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The United States will play its home leg of a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal in St. Louis on Nov. 18, the Americans’ first competitive match under coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The game, announced Monday, will be at Citypark, which opened for Major League Soccer’s 2023 season. The first game of the two-leg series will be Nov. 14 or 15. The opponent will be determined by group stage matches in October.

The U.S. has won the first three editions of the tournament, in 2021, ’23 and ’24.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Pochettino was hired to replace Gregg Berhalter, who was fired following the Americans' first-round elimination at the Copa America. Pochettino's first matches are friendlies against Panama on Oct. 12 at Austin, Texas, and Mexico three days later in Guadalajara.

Cristo Fernández, known for his role as Dani Rojas on the hit show "Ted Lasso," shares how the series fed his passion for soccer.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

USMNT
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us