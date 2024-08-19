The United States will play an exhibition against Mexico on Oct. 15 at Guadalajara in what could be the second match for Mauricio Pochettino, who is negotiating to become the Americans’ coach.

The U.S. plays Canada on Sept. 7 at Kansas City, Kansas, and New Zealand three days later at Cincinnati in its first matches since a first-round exit at the Copa America led the U.S. Soccer Federation to fire coach Gregg Berhalter. Mikey Varas, a Berhalter assistant, is likely to be in charge of the team for the September games.

If a deal with Pochettino is finalized, his first match behind the bench could be at Oct. 12 friendly against Panama at Austin, Texas.

The U.S. has not played a friendly in Mexico since 2012. The Americans have a seven-game unbeaten streak against El Tri.

U.S. men’s soccer won 4-1 over New Zealand on Saturday.