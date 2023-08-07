USMNT's Matt Turner leaving Arsenal for Nottingham Forest, per reports

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 06: Matt Turner of Arsenal after The FA Community Shield match between Manchester City against Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The U.S. men's national team transfers keep on coming.

Matt Turner, the nation's starting goalkeeper, reportedly is transferring Premier League teams, going from Arsenal to Nottingham Forest.

🚨 Nottingham Forest have reached agreement with Arsenal to sign goalkeeper Matt Turner. The US international is scheduled to undergo #NFFC medical later today. #AFC working to finalise deal for David Raya from Brentford @TheAthleticFC #BrentfordFC #USMNT https://t.co/xMnNCTOjRA — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 7, 2023

Turner joined Arsenal from MLS side New England Revolution just last summer for a fee of around six million euros, according to Transfermarkt. Reports in England suggest Turner's fee to Nottingham Forest is 11 million euros, including add-ons.

The 29-year-old served as a backup to Arsenal's No. 1, Aaron Ramsdale. The USMNT international started just seven games across the season, but never made an official Premier League appearance. He had five starts in the UEFA Europa League and two in the English FA Cup, solidifying himself as a sturdy No. 2 option.

He leaves an Arsenal side that just finished second in the league table but on Sunday triumphed over champions Manchester City in the Community Shield. Turner had not played in any preseason games with Arsenal due to USMNT commitments, but was in the squad for the match against City.

After the completion of his medical on Monday, Turner would then become a member of a Forest side that had just promoted to the Premier League last season. The Tricky Trees were caught up in a relegation battle but survived having finished 16th in the table with 38 points, four more than 18th-place Leicester City.

Turner is expected to start for the club following the end of loan spells for Dean Henderson and Keylor Navas, though Forest reportedly remain keen on bringing back Henderson for additional competition. Wayne Hennessey and fellow U.S. international Ethan Horvath are the other two keepers on the team's books.

Turner could make his Forest debut as early as this weekend on Saturday when the 2023-24 Premier League season begins. And who would he start against? Arsenal, as Forest are on the road for the opening matchday.