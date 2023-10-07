Wayne Rooney, DC United part ways after team fails to make playoffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mateusz Klich scored late in the first half, Chris Durkin added a second-half goal and D.C. United beat New York City FC 2-0 on Saturday night but still failed to make the playoffs, leading to the departure of coach Wayne Rooney.

D.C. United announced a mutual agreement with Rooney to part ways after the match.

“We have spoken with Wayne and agreed it is best for us to part ways at this time,” said Jason Levien CEO and co-chairman of D.C. United. “This decision creates the avenue for our next General Manager to have the full opportunity to impart a new philosophy and structure onto our sporting operations, which begins with the critical identification of a Head Coach who will best align with this."

D.C. United (10-14-10), whose regular season ends, fell out of playoff contention when CF Montreal beat the Portland Timbers 4-1. D.C. United missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season, tying a club record set from 2008-11.

After the match vs. New York, Rooney said it was the right time to leave the club.

“I’ve done everything I can to get this club into the playoffs,” Rooney said. “It’s not a single thing that’s happened. It’s about timing.”

The 37-year-old Rooney, who previously said he has ambitions to one day manage in the English Premier League where he first broke through as a player, said he doesn't have any future plans sorted out just yet.

“What lies ahead, I don’t know,” Rooney said. “I’ve seen a lot of reports in the media. I’m going back with nothing lined up.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here. It will help me a lot moving forward as a coach. I just want to say on record to everyone involved, the club, staff, players, I’m grateful and I wish them nothing but success in the future.”

And following Rooney's departure, the next hire will be the club's fourth manager in as many years.

The club last made the playoffs in 2019 but lost 5-1 to Toronto FC in the first round.