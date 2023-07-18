When is Messi's Inter Miami debut? How to watch soccer legend's first game with MLS club

It's almost Messi time.

Soccer legend Lionel Messi will make his highly anticipated debut for MLS side Inter Miami later this week after partaking in his first training session with the club on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Messi has logged more than 800 combined club appearances for Spain's FC Barcelona and France's Paris Saint-Germain. He's won seven Ballon d'Ors, captured four Champions League titles and led Argentina to a World Cup triumph, among many other achievements and accolades.

But now, Messi is about to embark on a new chapter in his iconic career in the United States. Here's what to know before he takes the field for the first time as a member of Inter Miami.

When is Messi's first Inter Miami game?

Messi's Inter Miami debut is set for Friday, July 21 against Mexican side Cruz Azul in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

What time does Messi's first Inter Miami game start?

The Leagues Cup battle begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where is Messi's first Inter Miami game being played?

Messi's first game will come in front of his new home fans at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

What TV channel is Messi's first Inter Miami game on?

Fans can watch the match on Apple TV and Univision. A subscription to MLS Season Pass is required to watch Apple TV's coverage.

How to stream Messi's first Inter Miami game live

The game can be streamed on the Apple TV app and on TV.Apple.com.