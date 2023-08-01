Everything you missed from the USWNT-Portugal draw at the Women's World Cup

Rose Lavelle #16 of the United States is marked by Jéssica Silva #10 of Portugal during the second half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA at Eden Park on August 01, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Red, white and phew.

That will be the reaction from many U.S. women’s national team fans when they find out their squad advanced to the Women’s World Cup Round of 16. However, the way the team got there is cause for concern.

The USWNT drew Portugal 0-0 at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, early Tuesday morning for those in the U.S., cementing itself as the Group E runner-up.

Vlatko Andonovski’s team struggled with cohesion throughout. Portugal controlled possession and the USWNT resorted mostly to counterattacks to create any legitimate scoring chances.

What began as frustration in the first half turned into survival in the second. The USWNT was still pressing for a go-ahead goal, but it nearly surrendered a catastrophic one.

Portugal’s Ana Capeta got free and would have put her team in position for a historic upset if not for the right goal post. Capeta’s shot slammed off the post and back into play, allowing the USWNT to advance with the scoreless result.

The USWNT will now play the Group G winner at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on Sunday in the Round of 16. Rose Lavelle will not be available for that match after picking up her second yellow card of the tournament on Tuesday.