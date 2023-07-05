Here are the colleges, majors of the USWNT 2023 World Cup squad

Going pro in American soccer is a tad different than most other countries.

Whereas most players elsewhere can enroll in a professional team's youth academy at a young age and rise through the ranks, athletes playing soccer in the U.S. typically develop through college programs, particularly women.

U.S. men's national team stars like Tyler Adams and Folarin Balogun, for example, came up through the New York Red Bulls academy in MLS and Arsenal of the Premier League, respectively, though college remains a viable alternative option for some.

But top USWNT stars like Alex Morgan and Naomi Girma, among others, blossomed via college, though the landscape is gradually changing for younger athletes as women's soccer expands and more money comes in.

So, here's a look the colleges and majors of each USWNT player headed to Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup:

What colleges did the USWNT players at the 2023 World Cup attend?

Here are the colleges for all 23 USWNT players in Australia and New Zealand, with most stemming from Bay Area institutions:

GK Alyssa Naeher: Penn State

GK Casey Murphy: Rutgers

GK Aubrey Kingsbury: Wake Forest

DEF Alana Cook: Stanford

DEF Emily Fox: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

DEF Crystal Dunn: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

DEF Naomi Girma: Stanford

DEF Sofia Huerta: Santa Clara

DEF Kelley O'Hara: Stanford

DEF Emily Sonnett: University of Virginia

MID Savannah DeMelo: USC

MID Julie Ertz: Santa Clara

MID Lindsey Horan: Had a scholarship offer from UNC, but signed with Paris Saint-Germain instead

MID Rose Lavelle: University of Wisconsin

MID Kristie Mewis: Boston College

MID Ashley Sanchez: UCLA

MID Andi Sullivan: Stanford

FW Alex Morgan: UC Berkeley

FW Megan Rapinoe: University of Portland

FW Trinity Rodman: Committed to Washington State, but COVID-19 canceled her freshman season so she entered the NWSL draft and went No. 2 overall in 2021

FW Sophia Smith: Attended Stanford for two years before turning professional

FW Alyssa Thompson: Committed to Stanford before decommitting to enter the 2023 NWSL draft, where she went No. 1 overall to Angel City FC

FW Lynn Williams: Pepperdine

What did the USWNT players at the 2023 World Cup major in?

Along with their respective colleges, here are the majors players studied during their time in school: