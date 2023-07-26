How USWNT can advance to Women's World Cup Round of 16 after draw vs. Netherlands

The 2023 Women's World Cup is reaching a pivotal point that will affect the fate of all teams competing.

Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout stage within the next few days, while the other teams will go home directly from the tournament's group stage.

The United States women's national team is one of those squads that will be fighting for a spot in the Round of 16, as it is set to face Portugal on Tuesday morning.

Ahead of the next stage, let's break down the teams that have already advanced and the others that have been eliminated:

How can the U.S. advance to the Round of 16?

After the USWNT finished in a draw with the Netherlands on Wednesday, the Gals find themselves in a trickier-than-expected position.

If the U.S. beats or draws Portugal in their last group stage match, it will advance to the Round of 16.

If the USWNT loses to Portugal, it can still make it in if Vietnam wins or draws the Netherlands (and has a favorable tiebreaker vs. the Netherlands).

Can the U.S. miss out on the Round of 16?

There is still a way for the U.S. to miss out on a spot in the knockout stage.

That would be if the USWNT loses to Portugal and the Netherlands wins or draws vs. Vietnam (and an unfavorable tiebreaker vs. the Netherlands).

Who has qualified to the Round of 16?

Two teams have qualified for the knockout stage as of Thursday morning.

Spain and Japan will continue in the Round of 16, but their final placements in Group C are still to be determined.

Who has been eliminated from the Women's World Cup?

The teams that have been eliminated are as follows:

Costa Rica

Zambia

Republic of Ireland

Vietnam

Who qualified for Group E Round of 16?

No team has qualified in Group E as of Thursday morning.

Who will the US play in the Round of 16?

While the USWNT's Round of 16 opponent has not been determined, as the Gals have not even qualified for the knockout stage, some potential opponents include Sweden and Italy from Group G.

If the U.S. wins Group E, it will face the runner-up of Group G. It will take on the Group G winner if it finishes second in Group E.