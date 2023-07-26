See which teams made the Women's World Cup Round of 16 and which were eliminated

The 2023 Women's World Cup is reaching a pivotal point that will affect the fate of all teams competing.

Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout stage within the next few days, while the other teams will go home directly from the tournament's group stage.

The United States women's national team is one of those squads that will be fighting for a spot in the Round of 16, as it is set to face the Netherlands Wednesday night.

Ahead of the next stage, let's break down the teams that have already advanced and the others that have been eliminated:

Who has qualified to the Round of 16?

Two teams have qualified for the knockout stage as of Wednesday morning.

Spain and Japan will continue in the Round of 16, but their final placements in Group C are still to be determined.

Who has been eliminated from the Women's World Cup?

Costa Rica, Zambia and the Republic of Ireland are the three teams to be eliminated to date.

Who qualified for Group E Round of 16?

No team has qualified in Group E as of Wednesday morning.

The United States is set to face the Netherlands Wednesday evening and if there is a winner in the game, that team will be through if Portugal-Vietnam is a draw.

If there is a loser in the Portugal-Vietnam match, they will be eliminated if USWNT-Netherlands ends in a draw.

How can USA qualify for Round of 16?

The USWNT will advance to the Round of 16 if it beats the Netherlands and Vietnam wins/draws against Portugal.

The USWNT currently sits in first place in Group E with 3 points and +3 in goal difference. The Netherlands has three points as well but has a +1 in goal difference.

Vietnam and Portugal each have 0 points and sit in 3rd and 4th place, respectively.

Who will the US play in the Round of 16?

While the USWNT's Round of 16 opponent has not been determined as the Gals have not even qualified for the knockout stage, some potential opponents include Sweden and Italy from Group G.

If the U.S. wins Group E, it will face the runner-up of Group G. It will take on the Group G winner if it finishes second in Group E.