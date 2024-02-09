‘The Office' cast fantasy football league remains active 19 years later, Brian Baumgartner reveals

"The Office" may have ended back in 2013, but the cast's fantasy football league keeps going strong.

Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin throughout the show's nine seasons, revealed that the fantasy league remains alive and well nearly two decades after its inception. And, fans can even look for the yellow legal pad they used to draft players on in episodes from the early seasons.

"When we started out, we were on the set of Dunder Mifflin, and we had a yellow legal pad that we would write, handwrite in our pick," Baumgartner said.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The draft, which Baumgartner said lasted for about a week on set, would take place in August in September, meaning the yellow legal pad with the cast's draft picks can be seen in some early episodes of some of the early seasons.

As the series went along, the cast eventually moved their draft online.

Baumgartner was hesitant to reveal too many details about the league, but his answer for who has the best team names may surprise you.

A team named "Satan's Ballerinas" came to mind, but Baumgartner would not reveal the owner of that particular team.

John Krasinski, who played Jim on the show, was also noted for having a good team name.

Baumgartner gave the interview from Las Vegas, where he was to promote the sports equipment company PXG, as well as place a few "friendly" wagers on the Super Bowl.

Like his character Kevin, Baumgartner said he likes to gamble a little. Asked who he thought would win the big game?

"I like the Chiefs," Baumgartner said. "And the only thing that makes me nervous is that I feel like a lot of people are saying they like the Chiefs."

"I bet against Patrick Mahomes the last two games. I'm not going to do it a third time," he added.

Law enforcement starts preparing for the Super Bowl a full year before the big game. Here’s how the FBI is ensuring that the teams and spectators stay safe in Las Vegas.