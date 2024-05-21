2024 French Open: Watch info, key dates, top players

It's time to slide into some tennis action at the French Open.

Since the Australian Open earlier this year, players have been gearing up for the clay court season, which bears more importance in 2024.

Not only will Stade Roland Garros in Paris be the home of the 2024 French Open, but players will return to the site in July for the Paris Olympics.

What makes the tournament's surface so significant is that clay favors certain game styles over others. For instance, players who incorporate more topspin and slicing into their games are likely to perform better than players who prefer to end points quickly with aggression.

Rafael Nadal, the "King of Clay" fits this mold perfectly, resulting in a record-setting 14 French Open triumphs.

As we set our sights on Paris, here is everything you need to know about the French Open and how to tune in:

When is the 2024 French Open?

The main draw of the Grand Slam begins on Sunday, May 26, and runs through Sunday, June 9.

Where is the 2024 French Open?

The tournament will be held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. The site will also be the home to tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

How to watch the 2024 French Open:

The French Open airs live on NBC, Peacock and the Tennis Channel live from Roland Garros in Paris.

The tournament will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The broadcast schedule for the 2024 French Open is as follows:

Date Time (ET) Platform Round Sun., May 26 5 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Peacock First Round Mon., May 27 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. NBC First Round 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Peacock First Round Tue., May 28 5 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round Wed., May 29 5 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round Thu., May 30 5 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round Fri., May 31 5 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round Sat., June 1 5 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. NBC Third Round 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Peacock Third Round Sun., June 2 5 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. NBC Fourth Round 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Peacock Fourth Round Mon., June 3 5 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round Tue., June 4 5 a.m. - 12 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals Wed., June 5 5 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals Thu., June 6 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tennis Channel Women’s Semis 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. NBC, Peacock Women’s Semis Fri., June 7 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tennis Channel Men’s Semis 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. NBC, Peacock Men’s Semis Sat., June 8 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. NBC, Peacock Women’s Final Sun., June 9 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. NBC, Peacock Men’s Final

What is the 2024 French Open draw?

The draws have not been unveiled yet.

2024 French Open players to watch

Rafael Nadal

All eyes will be on Rafael Nadal, as the "King of Clay" tests himself on his favorite surface. The 37-year-old is looking to earn his 15th French Open title, but the biggest test for the Spaniard will be how his body holds up.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic knows when to step up when it matters most. Despite not winning a title in 2024 ahead of the French Open and racking up numerous losses, you could never count Djokovic out when it comes to Grand Slam tennis. The three-time French Open champion is looking to secure his 25th Grand Slam singles title and will be dangerous whether he is playing his best tennis or not.

Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz has proven to love the clay. The 2023 French Open semifinalist from Spain has the game and the determination to win the tournament if he can hold his own against Nadal, Djokovic and Jannik Sinner while also staying healthy.

Jannik Sinner

Sinner stunned the tennis world after beating Djokovic en route to winning the 2024 Australian Open. The 22-year-old from Italy will certainly be one to watch as he aims for another title this year. Just like Nadal and Alcaraz, however, Sinner has dealt with his fair share of injuries this year.

Iga Swiatek

Swiatek has been on fire. After a shocking third-round loss at the Australian Open, Swiatek has bounced back to play some of her best tennis. The 22-year-old from Poland has three French Open titles under her belt and is a strong contender to add another one.

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka hasn't historically been the strongest on clay, but the Belarusian has been strutting her stuff in the French Open warmup tournaments. After making the final of the 2023 U.S. Open and winning the 2024 Australian Open, Sabalenka is filled with confidence and a contender to win the French Open.

Danielle Collins

This American is giving everything she has before she retires at the end of the year. After winning back-to-back titles at the Miami Open and the Charleston Open, Collins has been playing the best tennis of her career. While her best result to date at the French Open is the quarterfinals in 2020, the Floridian is definitely one to watch in Paris.