Barbora Krejčíková dedicates Wimbledon title to late mentor and 1998 champion Jana Novotna

It was a fairytale ending for Barbora Krejčíková as she raised her first-ever Wimbledon trophy on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Czech star downed Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to win the second Grand Slam singles title of her career. She won her first at the 2021 French Open.

What made Saturday's victory even more special for Krejčíková was being able to honor her late mentor and 1998 Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna who was just 49 when she died of cancer in 2017.

The No. 31-seeded Krejčíková wiped away tears as she reflected on the influence Novotna has had on her career.

Krejčíková said when she was young, she dropped off a letter at Novotna's home that forever changed her life. She was contemplating whether she wanted to play professional tennis or take the educational route and Novotna gave her just the push she needed to pursue her dreams.

"Jana told me I have potential. She said 'Go and win a Slam,'" Krejčíková said. "I never thought I would win the same trophy as Jana."

Overall, it was a deeply emotional but wholesome day for the Czech tennis star.

"I don't have any words -- it's just unreal what just happened," Krejčíková said. "Best day of my tennis career-- Best day of my life."

Paolini achieved an impressive feat by becoming the first Italian woman to reach the Wimbledon final. Just weeks ago, she was also in the French Open final.

"It is a dream come true to play on this stage," Paolini said after the final loss. "The last two months have been crazy for me. I try to keep smiling because I try to remember today is still a good day.

Luckily, the two will get to carry much momentum to the 2024 Paris Olympics -- a place that holds much hope for the duo.

Krejčíková clinched a gold medal in doubles with her partner Kateřina Siniaková at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, while Paolini will carry her newfound confidence from the French Open to the very same clay courts.

The first serve in Paris is set for July 27 and will run through Aug. 4.