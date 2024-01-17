Emma Raducanu stops play to have bug removed during Australian Open first round

Even a straightforward win can come with some trials and tribulations. Just ask Emma Raducanu.

The 21-year-old British star cruised past American Shelby Rodgers in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open in just 76 minutes but an unwanted visitor was in attendance for the match and on the court — a rogue Australian insect.

Early in the second set, Raducanu paused play to have the critter removed from the court but it relentlessly hopped around and stole the show.

In response, a ball kid ran across Rod Laver Arena court to capture the bug but it was not an easy feat. Eventually, the ball kid was able to carry it off the court with a towel and earned a well-deserved round of applause from the packed crowd.

Raducanu defeated Rodgers 6-3, 6-2 to book herself a spot in the Australian Open second round where she will face China’s Wang Yafan.

Since winning the U.S. Open in 2021, Raducanu has been plagued with injury. She received surgery on her ankle and both wrists in 2023.

Her best result Down Under at the Grand Slam has been reaching the second round three times (2022-24).

