Novak Djokovic withdraws from French Open quarterfinals due to meniscus tear

Novak Djokovic will not compete in the French Open quarterfinals after an MRI on Tuesday revealed he has a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The world No. 1 was set to face Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

"Due to a torn medial meniscus in his right knee (discovered during an MRI scan performed today), Novak Djokovic, who was supposed to play Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals tomorrow, has been forced to withdraw from the Roland-Garros tournament” the French Open released in a statement.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Djokovic's withdrawal will make Jannik Sinner the first-ever Italian man to become world No. 1 when the new rankings come out on Monday.

Djokovic, who came to the tournament with slight discomfort in his knee, said on Monday he felt the injury worsen in the second set of his eventual five-set win over Francisco Cerundolo. The Serbian expressed his frustration with how slippery the surface of Court Philippe-Chatrier was and asked for it to be swept more frequently, but the request was turned down.

The three-time French Open champion has had a whirlwind of a year between injuries, coaching changes and uncharacteristic losses.

Djokovic was nearly unstoppable in 2023, winning three of four Grand Slams and falling in the final of Wimbledon. He sported an impressive 56-7 win-loss record (88.9% win rate). Comparatively, in 2024, he has a season record of 18-6 (75% win rate).

The 37-year-old star was gunning for his 25th Grand Slam title but still holds the record for most majors on the men’s side.

What is a meniscus tear and how long is the recovery time?

A meniscus tear is a relatively common injury to the cartilage in the knee that acts as a shock absorber between the shinbone and the thighbone.

These injuries typically occur when the knee is forcefully twisted or rotated.

The treatment for a meniscus tear depends on the severity. While mild cases can be relieved with ice, pain relievers, rest and physical therapy, more advanced tears can require surgery.

Recovery time without surgery can be 4 to 6 weeks, while recovery after surgery is approximately 3 to 6 weeks for a meniscectomy or 3 to 6 months for a meniscus repair.

Who will Casper Ruud play in the French Open?

With Djokovic's withdrawal, No. 7 Ruud gets a walkover into the French Open semifinals.

The 2022 and 2023 French Open finalist will face the winner of No. 4 Alexander Zverev and No. 11 Alex De Minaur -- two players who have been on fire. Zverev ousted Rafael Nadal in the first round, while De Minaur eliminated No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 16.

When are the French Open semifinals?

The men's semifinals will be played on Friday, June 7.

How to watch the French Open men's semifinals and finals

The French Open airs live on NBC, Peacock and the Tennis Channel from Roland Garros in Paris.

The tournament will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The broadcast schedule for the men's semifinals and final is as follows:

Date Time (ET)

Platform Round Fri., June 7 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tennis Channel Men’s Semis ﻿ 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. NBC, Peacock Men’s Semis Sun., June 9 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. NBC, Peacock Men’s Final

Who is in the French Open men's semifinals?

While Ruud awaits the winner of Zverev and De Minaur, No. 2 Jannik Sinner will face the winner of No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas.