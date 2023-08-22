Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian announce birth of second baby girl

A new tennis star has been born.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian announced on social media that their second baby girl, Adira River Ohanian, had arrived.

Alongside three photos of the happy parents and their firstborn child, Olympia, Ohanian took to X: "I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful," the Reddit co-founder wrote. "@serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT."

Welcome, Adira River Ohanian.



Williams' first pregnancy came with a scare as the tennis legend had to have an emergency C-section after her heart rate dropped dramatically during contractions.

After giving birth, the medical team found several small blood clots in Williams' lungs. It turned out she had suffered a pulmonary embolism and had a large hematoma -- or clotted blood in the tissue -- in her abdomen.

A smooth second pregnancy is exactly what Williams and Ohanian were hoping for.

"Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏," Ohanian continued in the social media post.

Alongside the photos of the parents introducing Olympia to her new baby sister, he wrote: "I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister."

Williams announced her retirement from tennis after the 2022 U.S. Open after falling in the third round in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.