2024 US Open: How to watch, ticket pricing and full schedule

The greatest tennis players in the world are back in New York for the 2024 U.S. Open.

Every year, they descend on Queens, home of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, to battle it out for the coveted Grand Slam trophy.

Hundreds of thousands of avid fans and curious spectators are expected to catch the action over the course of the next couple of weeks.

With the final Grand Slam of the year upon us, here's everything you need to know about the tennis action:

When and where is the 2024 U.S. Open?

The 2024 U.S. Open main will start on Monday, Aug. 26, and last through Sunday, Sept. 8. Qualifying begins Monday, Aug. 19, and runs through Friday, Aug. 23.

The tournament will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.

What is U.S. Open Fan Week?

A weeklong lead-up to the U.S. Open gives fans the chance to experience sights and sounds special to the prestigious Grand Slam and spend time at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium.

U.S. Open Fan Week is free of charge and is open to attendees of all ages. A few premium events require the purchase of tickets ahead of time.

Fan Week includes the qualifying rounds, which feature 128 men and 128 women competing for 16 main draw spots in each bracket. The matches started on Tuesday, Aug. 20, and will run through Friday, Aug. 23.

This year's Fan Week also includes a competitive mixed doubles matchup featuring some of the best tennis players in the world.

How can I watch the 2024 U.S. Open?

The 2024 U.S. Open will be available to watch on ESPN and ESPN2.

You can stream the entire tournament with a live TV service provider or watch on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, iOS and Android Devices.

The tournament schedule is here, with individual match times for the first round on Monday and Tuesday to come.

How do I buy U.S. Open tickets?

Various ticket options can be found on the U.S. Open website for both day and night sessions. Ticketmaster is the U.S. Open's official ticketing partner.

Based on different seats and stadiums, the prices vary for tickets.

The U.S. Open also offers various hospitality ticket packages that include premium seating.

How much do U.S. Open tickets cost?

The price of tickets varies from stadium to stadium.

Also, as the tournament progresses, the prices go up with the most expensive tickets slated for the final on Sept. 8.

The most expensive tickets are for the men's final at Arthur Ashe Stadium with prices between $577-$2,533, according to Ticketmaster.

The cheapest ticket to the U.S. Open is a grounds pass during the second week from Sept. 2-8, with prices around $28. Many fans opt to get the grounds pass, especially early in the tournament, to maximize the amount of tennis consumed during the day.

Tickets can be also purchased as single-session tickets or multi-session tickets -- creating variations in price.

What is the 2024 U.S. Open draw?

The main draw for the 2024 U.S. Open is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 22.

The women's draw can be found here.

The men's draw can be found here.

What is the 2024 U.S. Open schedule?

The singles schedule is as follows:

Aug. 26: 11 a.m. Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round, 7 p.m. Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round

Aug. 27: 11 a.m. Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round, 7 p.m. Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round

Aug. 28: 11 a.m. Men's & Women's Singles 2nd Round, 7 p.m. Men's & Women's Singles 2nd Round

Aug. 29: 11 a.m. Men's & Women's Singles 2nd Round, 7 p.m. Men's & Women's Singles 2nd Round

Aug. 30: 11 a.m. Men's & Women's Singles 3rd Round, 7 p.m. Men's & Women's Singles 3rd Round

Aug. 31: 11 a.m. Men's & Women's Singles 3rd Round, 7 p.m. Men's & Women's Singles 3rd Round

Sept. 1: 11 a.m. Men's & Women's Singles Round of 16, 7 p.m. Men's & Women's Singles Round of 16

Sept. 2: 11 a.m. Men's & Women's Singles Round of 16, 7 p.m. Men's & Women's Singles Round of 16

Sept. 3: 12 p.m. Men's & Women's Quarterfinals, 7 p.m. Men's & Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Sept. 4: 12 p.m. Men's & Women's Quarterfinals, 7 p.m. Men's & Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Sept. 5: 7 p.m. Women's Semifinals

Sept. 6: 3 p.m. Men's Semifinals, 7 p.m. Men's Semifinals

Sept. 7: 4 p.m. Women's Final

Sept. 8: 2 p.m. Men's Final

What is the prize money?

This year's U.S. Open will offer a total of $75 million in player compensation, with the sum representing a 15% increase from the 2023 tournament.

The men's and women's singles champions each get to take home $3.6 million -- a nice 20% bump from $3 million (2023).