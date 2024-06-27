Prize money at 2024 Wimbledon hits new record high

Tennis is returning to the iconic grass courts of Wimbledon.

The All England Club announced that the total prize money fund for the 2024 tournament is a record amount, creating much more of an incentive besides earning ranking points and a chance at a Grand Slam title.

Last year, tennis fans witnessed Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-set match and Marketa Voundrousova pull off an upset against Ons Jabeur to secure the prestigious Wimbledon titles.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Will they be able to defend their titles, or will new champions be crowned? Here's what you need to know about prize money at 2024 Wimbledon:

When and where is 2024 Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will take place from Monday, July 1, through Sunday, July 14.

The tournament will be held on the grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London.

How much does the Wimbledon singles winner get overall?

Men's and women's singles champions will receive $3,417,241.

How much do players earn per round in singles at Wimbledon?

Here is the prize money for men and women in singles at 2024 Wimbledon:

Place Prize money Champion $3,417,241 Runner-up $1,771,903 Semifinalist $904,936 Quarterfinalist $474,616 Fourth round $286,035 Third round $181,001 Second round $117,721 First round $75,926

What is the total Wimbledon purse in 2024?

The total prize fund is $63.47 million, which is an 11.9% increase from 2023.

The fund increase is reflected in each round, meaning players will benefit regardless of the round they lose.