Angel Reese has perfect reaction to Alyssa Thomas' foul, ejection

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese didn’t mince words when discussing the ejection of Alyssa Thomas during Saturday’s game against the Connecticut Sun.

Thomas was ejected from the game after being assessed a flagrant-two foul on the play, but Reese had a fascinating reaction.

She thanked her.

“They’re not supposed to be nice to me….Thank you AT for sending a message to me because I got back up and I kept going,” Reese told media, including Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune.

Angel Reese on that hard foul by Alyssa Thomas which led to an ejection: “They don’t give a damn if I’m a rookie. … They’re not supposed to be nice to me. … Thank you AT for sending a message to me because I got back up and I kept going.” pic.twitter.com/tZUsMjSm8g — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) May 26, 2024

She also said there were no hard feelings after the foul, which came during Connecticut’s 86-82 win over the Sky.

The foul in question came during a contested rebound, with Thomas using one arm to knock Reese hard to the floor.

Reese was able to stay in the game, and Thomas was ejected for the foul. She ended up scoring 13 points and hauling down five rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Sky dropped their home opener in a narrow defeat.

The Sky are now 2-2 on the season, while the Sun retained their perfect 5-0 record. Chicago will welcome Seattle to Wintrust Arena on Tuesday night, with tip-off set for 7 p.m.