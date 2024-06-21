The Indiana Fever won their fourth consecutive home game for the first time since 2015 with Wednesday's win over the Washington Mystics. Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana in scoring with 22 points each, and star rookie Caitlin Clark recorded her second-career double-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals.

After the game, a reporter asked Clark about the team's "three straight wins at home," to which Clark held up four fingers and mouthed "four."

cc said: get it right pic.twitter.com/itBZVxpdJ9 — vi ✰ (@ccloveoml) June 20, 2024

Mitchell and Boston, who were also at the podium, giggled off to the side, clearly getting a kick out of Clark's cheeky response.

The Fever will have to put their attempt at a fifth-straight win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on hold as they embark on a five-game road trip that includes a stop in Chicago to take on Angel Reese in the Sky's most highly-anticipated home game of the season.