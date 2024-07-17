Aces Kate Martin suffers nasty leg injury during loss to Sky

Las Vegas Aces rookie Kate Martin appeared to suffer a nasty leg injury in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Sky.

Martin slipped on the court with 1:19 left in the first quarter after awkwardly colliding with Sky defender Dana Evans. Reeling in pain, her teammates formed a tight circle around her to shield her from cameras. She was then helped to the locker room.

Kate Martin was helped off the court after suffering an apparent leg injury in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/V9FsO2au4I — espnW (@espnW) July 17, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Aces helped Kate Martin off the court after she appeared to suffer a lower leg injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qNBpA1Uhqq — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 17, 2024

Martin eventually emerged from the locker room and walked back to the bench under her own power, though she did not return to the game.

Great to see Kate Martin walking back onto the court. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/TvzI1EeclI — Kevin Lainez (@TheKevinLainez) July 17, 2024

Aces coach Becky Hammon called it a right leg injury after the game, but didn't have more information.

The Sky went on to beat the Aces 93-85, with Chennedy Carter dropping 34 points on the defending WNBA champions.

Sky rookie Angel Reese delivered her 17th double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds, along with 3 assists.