Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso make WNBA history together against Dream

Sky rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso crafted joint WNBA history together on Wednesday against the Dream, as each recorded a double-double in the same game for the third time this season.

That's the most joint double-doubles by a rookie duo in WNBA history.

Reese finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds, while Cardoso finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. The two combined for 24 of the Sky's 43 rebounds. After the game, Cardoso regurgitated the warning she sent the league when she and Reese were both drafted by the Sky.

“When I got drafted I said, ‘Nobody's going to get rebounds over us when me and Angel are together,'" Cardoso said after the game.

Funny enough, it took Reese the final seconds of the game to earn her double-double on Wednesday, which also marked her 14th consecutive double-double.

With time running down on the Sky's 78-69 victory over the Dream, Chennedy Carter was ready to dribble out the clock. But the Sky crowd got on their feet and implored her to get the ball to Reese to give her a shot to cross the double-digit point barrier to extend her 13-game double-double streak.

Carter quickly handed the ball to Marina Mabrey, who lobbed a pass into the post for Reese. Reese backed down her defender and was fouled, giving her two chances at the line to get over nine points, which she cashed in.

After the game, Carter joked about getting help from the crowd and the bench to get the ball to Reese.

"I told my team when I got in the locker room I was like 'I'm glad y'all told me because I was ready to go coast-to-coast to the rim,'" Carter said. "But then I looked and Angel was sealing and I was like 'Oh!' I looked at Spoon (Teresa Weatherspoon), I looked at the bench and they were like 'Throw it in. 'Throw it in! Throw it in!' Let me pass it, let me get a better angle so I can actually make the pass and get it in so she could get her double-double. I was excited for her to get that."