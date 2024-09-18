Angel Reese featured in Sports Illustrated's '50 Most Influential Figures in Sports' list

Sports Illustrated recently included Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese on their list of the top 50 most influential figures in sports; a list that includes athletes, coaches, executives and influences.

"Since being drafted No. 7 by the Sky in April, Reese has gone from Bayou Barbie to WNBA All-Star, making a strong case for Rookie of the Year along the way," SI's Kristen Nelson wrote. "The 6' 3" forward has already turned in a historic season. She set a league record for most consecutive double-doubles (15), became the first WNBA rookie to record back-to-back 20-rebound games (a feat not seen at the pro level since fellow LSU alum Shaquille O’Neal did it in April 1993 as an NBA rookie).

"The 22-year-old and SI October issue cover star has long parlayed her on-court success into savvy business opportunities; she recently paired up for a fitting candy partnership with Reese’s, released a collection with Reebok and has confirmed that she has a signature shoe on the way."

As mentioned, Reese cultivated an incredible rookie season. She broke the league record for most consecutive double-doubles, posting one in 15 games straight. She also overcame the league's single-season rebound record, grabbing her 405th rebound on Sept. 1.

Unfortunately, her rookie season was cut short as she underwent successful surgery on Sept.10 to repair her fractured left wrist. She announced the injury herself, one day after she scored 24 points against the Los Angeles Sparks. She's expected to start her rehabilitation process in the coming weeks, according to the team.

Initially in the conversation for the league's Rookie of the Year award, Fever's Caitlin Clark will likely take the award home with Reese sidelined for the rest of the season. However, from 34 games, Reese finished with averages of 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 39.1% from the field and 73.6% from the free throw line.