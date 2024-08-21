Angel Reese implores her fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election

Angel Reese is starting to scratch the surface of her knowledge of the political sphere as the upcoming presidential race heats up.

Especially with the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the Sky rookie forward is imploring her fans to participate in the fall election.

"I haven't been able to tap a lot into the political election and everything going on," Reese told "Scoop B Radio." "I'm not that educated right now but I'm just continuing to learn and just give feedback.

"But everybody go out there and vote! I commend that and I've been telling a lot of people to go out and vote because we need it for this election."

Reese hasn't taken sides in the election, but she reacted exuberantly to Michelle Obama's speech at the DNC.

MICHELLE SAID WHAT SHE SAID. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 21, 2024

Reese is averaging a double-double of 13.5 points and 11.9 rebounds per game on 40.2% shooting from the field this season. Before the break, she ended her streak of consecutive double-doubles at 15 games, which is a WNBA record after she surpassed Candace Parker's nine-game record.

The Sky play the Connecticut Sun on the road Friday at 6:30 p.m. (CT) on Ion.