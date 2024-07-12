Angel Reese joins Shaquille O'Neal in rare company after extending double-double streak

Angel Reese is crafting a historic rookie campaign with the Chicago Sky this season.

After recording her 15th consecutive double-double on Thursday night, she joined NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal in rare company. With 16 double-doubles through 22 games of her WNBA career, only O'Neal --- from the NBA or WNBA --- owns more double-doubles through the first 22 games of his/her respective career (19 double-doubles).

Angel Reese has recorded 16 double-doubles in her first 22 career games.



The last WNBA or NBA player to have more to start their career was Shaquille O'Neal (1993). pic.twitter.com/znc1MQMDuk — StatMamba (@StatMamba) July 12, 2024

Reese continues to add to her WNBA record double-double streak of 15 games. She scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against the Liberty on Thursday. She surpassed former Sky forward Candace Parker's record of nine games during her active run.

For her incredible efforts, she earned her first All-Star nod along with fellow rookie Caitlin Clark.

Ironically, O'Neal spoke about Reese on a podcast in June, commending her efforts on the floor as a byproduct of the WNBA's spike in engagement and success.

"Don't say, 'Oh, we're getting new sponsorship because of Caitlin [Clark],'" O'Neal said on his podcast, "The Big Podcast." "No, what about Angel [Reese]? What about [Kamilla] Cardoso? What about, my favorite, Kelsey Plum? Cameron Brink."