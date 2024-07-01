Angel Reese named Sportswoman of the Year at 2024 BET Awards

Angel Reese capped off her record-breaking weekend with some hardware.

Sunday Night, the Chicago Sky's star rookie forward was named Sportswoman of the Year at the 2024 BET Awards.

Reese, who set the single-season record for most consecutive double-doubles in WNBA history Sunday, was unable to accept the award in person but thanked the network on social media that evening.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

We are so proud of you and are honored to have a moment to celebrate you! ❤️ https://t.co/KX6KmoqPOF — BET (@BET) July 1, 2024

Reese has played a pivotal role in the growth of women's collegiate and professional basketball since winning the NCAA national championship with LSU in 2023. She took the Tigers to the Elite Eight the following year in 2024, only to be eliminated by superstar Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Still, it was a marvelous season for Reese, who was named SEC Player of the Year on 18.6 points per game and 13.4 rebounds per game.

Reese has been dominant to start her WNBA career after being drafted No. 7 overall by the Sky in April. She currently leads the entire league with 11.4 rebounds per game, and is the second leading-scorer among rookies with 13.3 points per game, trailing only Caitlin Clark.

She's made plenty of headlines off the court this year, too. Reese walked the Met Gala carpet on her 22nd Birthday in a stunning mint-colored dress by Marco Capaldo.

Love her or hate her, she's an undeniable "it girl."