Angel Reese has been a polarizing figure since the day she stepped into the mainstream spotlight more than two years ago as a collegiate star. While unsolicited opinions about her character have dominated internet headlines since her professional debut, her play on the court has left little up for debate.
The 6-foot-3 forward played her best game yet with the Chicago Sky in Wednesday 83-75 loss to the Connecticut Sun, earning a fourth-straight double-double on a career-high 20 points. She is the first player in the 2024 rookie class to reach 100 points and 100 rebounds.
The team is 4-7 on the season, but Reese, 22, has proved a lot of skeptics wrong about whether or not her game would translate to the WNBA, averaging a near double-double with 9.6 rebounds and 12.4 points per game. She leads all rookies in rebound, steals and trails only Caitlin Clark in points per game on the season.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.