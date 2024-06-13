Angel Reese has been a polarizing figure since the day she stepped into the mainstream spotlight more than two years ago as a collegiate star. While unsolicited opinions about her character have dominated internet headlines since her professional debut, her play on the court has left little up for debate.

The 6-foot-3 forward played her best game yet with the Chicago Sky in Wednesday 83-75 loss to the Connecticut Sun, earning a fourth-straight double-double on a career-high 20 points. She is the first player in the 2024 rookie class to reach 100 points and 100 rebounds.

The team is 4-7 on the season, but Reese, 22, has proved a lot of skeptics wrong about whether or not her game would translate to the WNBA, averaging a near double-double with 9.6 rebounds and 12.4 points per game. She leads all rookies in rebound, steals and trails only Caitlin Clark in points per game on the season.