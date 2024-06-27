Angel Reese ties another WNBA record with fourth-quarter flurry vs. Aces

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese continues to make WNBA history. On Thursday, the rookie recorded her ninth-straight double double, which tied Candace Parker’s record for most consecutive double doubles in a single season.

The rook continues to elevate 👏



With her 9th consecutive double-double, Angel Reese ties Candace Parker for the most consecutive double-doubles in a single szn in WNBA History!#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/HR5IDkxTai — WNBA (@WNBA) June 28, 2024

Reese was a standout performer in the Sky’s 95-83 loss to the Aces, with nine of her points and three of her boards coming in the fourth quarter.

Reese has been one of the most impressive rookies in the WNBA this year. She leads all first-year players with 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. Her 13.5 points per game rank second among all WNBA rookies, trailing only Caitlin Clark, who’s averaging 16.3 points this year.

Last week she set another record, by becoming the first rookie to record a double double in seven-consecutive games.

If she keeps it up, Reese could have another major record to her name by season’s end. She’s on pace to shatter Yolanda Griffith’s record for most offensive rebounds in a single season. Griffith pulled down 162 offensive boards in 2001. With 76 offensive rebounds in 16 games, Reese is on track for 190 this year.