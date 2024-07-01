Angel Reese's mom goes viral watching daughter make WNBA history

The Chi-Town Barbie owns an impressive piece of WNBA history.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese set a single-season record Sunday for most-consecutive double-doubles in WNBA history.

Reese's family was in attendance at Wintrust Arena for the feat, and cameras caught her mother's live reaction to the moment she made history, which happened with only 23.2 seconds left in the game.

Through her fingers, Reese's mom watched on nervously as her daughter drained the second of two free throws to surpass the previous record, which was set by Candance Parker in 2015.

Reese finished the game with 10 points and 16 rebounds in the Sky's loss to the Minnesota Lynx, bringing their record to 6-11. The team has won just three games at home this season.

Despite her team's struggles, Reese has arguably been the most impressive rookie in the WNBA this season.

Her 11.4 rebounds per game lead the entire league, and her 13.3 points per game ranks second among all rookies, trailing only Caitlin Clark, who is averaging 16.2 points per game.