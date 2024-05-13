Chicago Sky announce 2024 roster, waive 2nd round pick Brynna Maxwell

The Chicago Sky have announced their opening night roster for the 2024 season, with second round pick Brynna Maxwell officially being waived by the club prior to their season opener against Dallas.

Maxwell, a second-round pick out of Gonzaga during the 2024 WNBA Draft, suffered a knee injury during training camp, and was let go by the club as they finalized their 12-player roster before the start of the regular season.

No. 3-overall pick Kamilla Cardoso, who suffered a shoulder injury during a preseason game against the Wings earlier this month, will be out three-to-five weeks before being reevaluated for the ailment, according to the team.

Fellow first-round pick Angel Reese is expected to make her WNBA regular season debut during the Wednesday tilt against Dallas.

Here is the team’s full roster for the upcoming season:

Linsday Allen, Kamilla Cardoso, Chennedy Carter, Diamond DeShields, Dana Evans, Kysre Gondrezick, Isabelle Harrison, Marina Mabrey, Michaela Onyenwere, Angel Reese, Brianna Turner, Elizabeth Williams

Maxwell was one of two players waived in recent days by the Sky. She had suffered a knee injury during training camp, which was set to leave her out of action for at least three-to-four weeks, according to a May 6 press release.

Taya Reimer was also waived on Friday by the team. She had been in the league’s concussion protocol during training camp, and had missed the team’s preseason contests after signing a camp contract with the Sky in February.

The Sky will tip off their 2024 season on Wednesday against the Wings, with the opener starting at 7 p.m. After a three-game road trip, they will play their home opener on Saturday, May 25 against Connecticut at Wintrust Arena.