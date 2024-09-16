Griner, Taurasi deliver in clutch and Mercury defeat Sky

Brittney Griner scored 26 points, Diana Taurasi added 25 and the Phoenix Mercury held off the Chicago Sky 93-88 on Sunday night.

The loss, Chicago's eighth in the last 10 games, leaves the Sky (13-25) in a tie with Washington and Atlanta in the battle for the league's eighth playoff spot. Chicago plays at Atlanta on Tuesday with the winner having the upper hand for the final playoff spot. Washington hosts league-leading New York on Tuesday.

Taurasi hit two jumpers off the dribble and Griner rolled through the paint for a layup, giving Phoenix a 91-86 lead with less than two minutes remaining. Phoenix forced the Sky into a number of difficult shots before Rachel Banham drew a foul on a 3-point try with 7.6 seconds remaining.

Banham made two free throws for a 91-88 deficit. The Mercury's Sophie Cunningham made two free throws for a five-point lead and the Mercury forced Chicago into a difficult shot as time expired.

Chicago played without several key players, among them star rookie Angel Reese who has been sidelined by a wrist injury.

Natasha Cloud had 18 points and 11 assists for Phoenix (18-20) and Cunningham added 13 points. Griner had 10 rebounds and five assists.

Chennedy Carter had 20 points, Michaela Onyenwere 18, Banham 17, Dana Evans 13 and Isabelle Harrison 10 for Chicago. Onyenwere added nine rebounds.

Banham hit four of her first five 3-point tries and Carter's floater in the lane gave Chicago a 36-30 lead early in the second quarter. Griner then scored six points and Taurasi hit a 3-pointer while Phoenix went back ahead 39-38.

Neither team led by more than three points the remainder of the high-scoring half, with Chicago out front 57-55 at the break. Both teams shot better than 55% and Chicago made 10 of 14 3-pointers.

The Sky went ahead 64-59 in the third quarter, but Phoenix went on a 10-0 run over the next three minutes. Still, Chicago regrouped and trailed only 77-76 heading to the fourth.