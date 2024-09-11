Indiana farm salutes Caitlin Clark with spectacular corn maze

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 1: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever poses for photographers during media day activities at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Out of all the honors and accolades Caitlin Clark has racked up in the past year, this latest one is definitely the corniest.

County Line Orchard in Hobart Indiana turn their massive cornfield into a Caitlin Clark corn maze. The design features Clark wearing her No. 22 Indiana Fever jersey holding a basketball. The All-Star's name is plowed alongside the portrait.

"At County Line Orchard, we are celebrating women's sports by designing our maze in the likeness of Caitlin Clark," County Line Orchard said in a social media post. "Her incredible success and impact on the WNBA is a huge inspiration, and as a proud Indiana business, we wanted to pay tribute to her achievements."

Clark was drafted No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 NBA Draft and has lived up top every bit of hype as the favorite to be named this season's Rookie of the Year. Her accomplishments this year include Naismith and AP Player of the Year honors at the University of Iowa, breaking the all-time NCAA women's scoring record and taking the Hawkeyes to their second straight National Championship game.