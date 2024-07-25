Jaylen Brown, other NBA players choose Angel Reese as their pick for WNBA Rookie of the Year

Angel Reese's supporters for her campaign as the WNBA's Rookie of the Year are growing.

"House of Highlights" recently asked some of the NBA players who they would choose as the league's ROY between the Sky's Reese and Fever's Caitlin Clark. Jaylen Brown and Immanuel Quickley picked the Sky rookie.

NBA players pick their WNBA Rookie of the Year ⭐️🍿 pic.twitter.com/71qQdYAIIK — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) July 24, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

MORE: Why Angel Reese should win WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, if season ended today

Brown and Quickley join prominent basketball figures like Dawn Staley and Juju Watkins in voting for Reese. And while the Sky rookie forward is having a phenomenal season, Clark is doing the same.

Clark is far and away the biggest threat to overtake Reese as the league's Rookie of the Year. In 24 games this season, Clark is posting 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game on 40.3% shooting from the field and 34% shooting from beyond the arc.

Reese, on the other hand, is averaging a double-double of 13.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game on 41.1% shooting from the field. She recently ended her streak of consecutive double-doubles at 15 games, which is a WNBA record after she surpassed Candace Parker's nine-game record.