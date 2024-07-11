Trending
Angel Reese

Juju Watkins picks Angel Reese as her WNBA Rookie of the Year

The USC star has Reese taking home the award after the first half of the season

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Angel Reese is making an interesting case to be this season's WNBA Rookie of the Year.

And one of women's college basketball's best players, USC's Juju Watkins, agrees. She told GQ Sports Reese is her pick for the award thus far into the season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

MORE: Why Angel Reese should win WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, if season ended today

Reese has made an outstanding case to be this season's Rookie of the Year. She's earned an All-Star nod and is the first rookie to win the WNBA Player of the Week award since Aaliyah Boston in 2023.

Currently, she also has a 14-game double-double streak going. She surpassed former Sky forward Candace Parker's nine-game record during her active run.

Obviously, Caitlin Clark poses as Reese's biggest threat for the away. Clark recently became the first WNBA rookie in history to record a triple-double. She also, like Reese, earned an All-Star nod as a rookie.

Chicago Sky

Angel Reese 4 hours ago

What is a ‘double-double'? Why Angel Reese's streak is widely impressive

Angel Reese 23 hours ago

Sky fans alerted Chennedy Carter, saved Angel Reese's double-double streak

Who will earn the coveted rookie award by the season's end? Stay tuned.

This article tagged under:

Angel Reese
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us