Juju Watkins picks Angel Reese as her WNBA Rookie of the Year

Angel Reese is making an interesting case to be this season's WNBA Rookie of the Year.

And one of women's college basketball's best players, USC's Juju Watkins, agrees. She told GQ Sports Reese is her pick for the award thus far into the season.

JuJu Watkins says Angel Reese is currently her pick for Rookie of the Year 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/HS0xVW15Yz — LANI ❦ (@___lovelani) July 11, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

MORE: Why Angel Reese should win WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, if season ended today

Reese has made an outstanding case to be this season's Rookie of the Year. She's earned an All-Star nod and is the first rookie to win the WNBA Player of the Week award since Aaliyah Boston in 2023.

Currently, she also has a 14-game double-double streak going. She surpassed former Sky forward Candace Parker's nine-game record during her active run.

Obviously, Caitlin Clark poses as Reese's biggest threat for the away. Clark recently became the first WNBA rookie in history to record a triple-double. She also, like Reese, earned an All-Star nod as a rookie.

Who will earn the coveted rookie award by the season's end? Stay tuned.