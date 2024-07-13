At this point in the WNBA season, Sky rookie forward Angel Reese has made a strong case for herself as the league's Rookie of the Year.

And legendary women's head coach Dawn Staley says Reese is the current leader to bring home the coveted award.

"If I had to pick a Rookie of the Year at this time -- today -- it's Angel," Staley told TMZ Sports. "Without a doubt. What she's been able to do, the double-doubles. But listen, the season is halfway through and Caitlin [Clark] is coming."

Clark is far and away the biggest threat to overtake Reese as the league's Rookie of the Year. In 24 games this season, Clark is posting 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game on 40.3% shooting from the field and 34% shooting from beyond the arc.

Reese, on the other hand, is averaging a double-double of 13.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game on 41.1% shooting from the field. She recently ended her streak of consecutive double-doubles at 15 games, which is a WNBA record after she surpassed Candace Parker's nine-game record.

Both Reese and Clark were the only rookies this season to earn their first career All-Star nods. It's a tight race, but Staley says there's one easy way to break the tie.

"Whatever team makes the playoffs that's our Rookie of the Year," Staley said laughing.

If the season ended today, both the Sky and Fever would make the playoffs. At 9-14, the Sky own the No. 8 seed in the WNBA playoff picture; at 10-14, the Fever own the No. 7 seed.

As Staley said, there's a lot of basketball to be played. That means, there's a lot of time for one of Clark or Reese to separate themselves in the Rookie of the Year race.