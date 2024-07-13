Liberty assure Angel Reese doesn't extend double-double streak in final seconds

Angel Reese's WNBA record double-double streak unfortunately ended Saturday against the Liberty.

The Sky forward had a rough day, shooting 3-of-13 from the field for eight points and 16 rebounds. She finished just one bucket away from extending her streak; alas, her incredible and historic streak ended at 15 games.

However, Reese had ample opportunities to get to the double-digit mark in the final minutes of the game. Here are the three opportunities she encountered in the fourth quarter to get to 10 points.

Angel Reese's final 3 chances to get to 10pts and extend her streak pic.twitter.com/rGGv0RtVfn — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) July 13, 2024

Reese had plenty of chances to get to 10 points and extend her double-double streak to 16 games. But, as one can see from the final play, the Liberty were keen on not letting that happen, as they swarmed her with four players with seconds to go in the game.

Reese was frustrated with the officiating. But from the tape, she appeared to have enough opportunities under the basket to put the ball in. From the first play, she sealed off her defender well enough to get a wide-open look at the basket, only to miss the layup.

Her 15-game streak is still a mighty achievement for a rookie. She surpassed former Sky forward Candace Parker's nine-game record on her way to notching 15 consecutive games with a double-double.

Shaquille O'Neal is the only player --- from the NBA and WNBA --- to record more double-doubles through the first 22 games of his/her respective career. Reese notched 16 total double-doubles in that time frame, while O'Neal posted 19 during his rookie season.

The Sky will travel to Las Vegas on Tuesday to take on the Aces.