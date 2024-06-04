Trending
Angel Reese

Lonzo Ball offers to cover potential fine from Angel Reese's puzzling ejection

Ball called the referee "weak" for ejecting Reese during the Sky-Liberty game

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Angel Reese was oddly ejected from Tuesday's Sky-Liberty game following a seemingly small dispute between the Sky forward and the referee.

Reese appeared to argue slightly with the referee, then brushed him off by waving towards him. The Sky forward earned a double-tech on the play, earning her the ejection.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball, who was present at Wintrust Arena for the game, called the referee "weak" and offered to pay any fine Reese incurs from the incident.

After the game, the Sky expressed their dismay with the call.

"I tried to get an explanation and I did not," head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said after the game, per Karli Bell.

Chicago Sky

WNBA 4 hours ago

Stewart has 33 points and 14 rebounds, Angel Reese ejected as the Liberty beat the Sky 88-75

Angel Reese 4 hours ago

Angel Reese handed baffling ejection during Sky-Liberty game

The ejection was so poor, it appears even Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu disputed it. According to one account, Ionescu said to a referee, "She got two techs just for saying that's bulls---?"

Reese's frustration was justified. She shot 3-of-12 from the field, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. The Sky fell to the Liberty, 88-75, moving their record to 3-5 on the season.

The ejection marked the first of Reese's career.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Angel ReeseLonzo Ball
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us