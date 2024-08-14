LOOK: Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark's NBA 2K25 video game characters revealed

Ahead of the new NBA 2K game's release, the video game avatars for star WNBA rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have been revealed.

Here's a first look at how the league's top rookies will look in the game.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese in NBA 2K25 🔥



(via @NBA2K) pic.twitter.com/w9ce33z9pu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 14, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Reese and Clark are undoubtedly the two players with leading odds for the WNBA's Rookie of the Year award.

Reese is averaging a double-double of 13.5 points and 11.9 rebounds per game on 40.2% shooting from the field. Before the break, she ended her streak of consecutive double-doubles at 15 games, which is a WNBA record after she surpassed Candace Parker's nine-game record.

Clark is far and away the biggest threat to overtake Reese as the league's ROY. In 24 games this season, Clark is posting 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game on 40.5% shooting from the field and 32.7% shooting from beyond the arc.

The NBA2K25 game will become available to play on Sept. 4 for people who pre-order the game. Everyone else will be able to play when the game releases on Sept. 6. There will be old-generation and new-generation versions. PC players will be able to play the new generation game for the first time in its history.