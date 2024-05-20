Megan Thee Stallion twerks on Angel Reese at Chicago concert

Angel Reese's star continues to rise.

Fresh off her first career WNBA win on Saturday, the Chicago Sky rookie forward joined rapper Megan Thee Stallion on stage Sunday during the "Hot Girl Summer Tour" stop in Chicago.

Reese has previously stated her admiration for Megan Thee Stallion and desire to meet the "Savage" singer. She can officially check that one off the bucket list after the two hung out backstage at the United Center and filmed a TikTok together before the concert Sunday.

Angel Reese weighed in during media day on which celebrities she’d still like to meet: Michael Jordan and Megan Thee Stallion.



During the performance, Megan Thee Stallion and fellow rapper Glorilla invited Reese and her Sky teammates on stage, where Megan Thee Stallion proceeded to twerk on Reese as the Chicago crowd cheered them on.

ALERT: Megan Thee Stallion is twerking on Angel Reese on tour



The Sky's next game isn't until Thursday against the New York Liberty, which means the ladies will have plenty of time to recover from the weekend's post-win festivities.