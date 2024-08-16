NBA2K25 reveals player ratings for WNBA rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark

The makers of the NBA2K25 video game appear to be torn over who between the Sky's Angel Reese and Fever's Caitlin Clark will win the WNBA's Rookie of the Year award.

Check out how the game makers set their player ratings in the video game.

Making a name for themselves in the W 😤



The top-rated WNBA rookies starting out in #NBA2K25! What will their ratings be by the end of the season? 🤔#2KRatings | #BallOverEverything pic.twitter.com/VYLVfhvsDF — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 15, 2024

Both Reese and Clark are set with 90 overall ratings, unbelievably strong ratings for the All-Star rookies. The Sky's Kamilla Cardoso also received a favorable 80 overall player rating.

The highest-rated players in the game include A'ja Wilson, who earned the WNBA's first-ever 99 overall rating. Breanna Stewart follows with a 97 overall rating, Napheesa Collier with a 95 overall rating, Alyssa Thomas also shares a 95 overall rating and Brittney Griner with a 94 rating.

Reese is averaging a double-double of 13.5 points and 11.9 rebounds per game on 40.2% shooting from the field. Before the break, she ended her streak of consecutive double-doubles at 15 games, which is a WNBA record after she surpassed Candace Parker's nine-game record.

Clark is far and away the biggest threat to overtake Reese as the league's ROY. In 24 games this season, Clark is posting 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game on 40.5% shooting from the field and 32.7% shooting from beyond the arc.

The NBA2K25 game will become available to play on Sept. 4 for people who pre-order the game. Everyone else will be able to play when the game releases on Sept. 6. There will be old-generation and new-generation versions. PC players will be able to play the new generation game for the first time in its history.