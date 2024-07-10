Sky crowd implores Chennedy Carter to get Angel Reese her 14th consecutive double-double

The Chicago Sky crowd at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday knew their assignment.

With time running down on the Sky's 78-69 victory over the Dream, Chennedy Carter was ready to dribble out the clock. But the Sky crowd got on their feet and implored her to get the ball to Reese to give her a shot to cross the double-digit point barrier to extend her 13-game double-double streak.

Carter quickly handed the ball to Marina Mabrey, who lobbed a pass into the post for Reese. Reese backed down her defender and was fouled, giving her two chances at the line to get over nine points, which she cashed in.

After the game, Carter joked about getting help from the crowd and the bench to get the ball to Reese.

"I told my team when I got in the locker room I was like 'I'm glad y'all told me because I was ready to go coast-to-coast to the rim,'" Carter said. "But then I looked and Angel was sealing and I was like 'Oh!' I looked at Spoon (Teresa Weatherspoon), I looked at the bench and they were like 'Throw it in. 'Throw it in! Throw it in!' Let me pass it, let me get a better angle so I can actually make the pass and get it in so she could get her double-double. I was excited for her to get that."

The double-double marks the 14th consecutive for Reese. She surpassed Candance Parker's WNBA record of nine straight double-doubles earlier in the stretch.

Reese continues her incredible rookie campaign, which she was recently recognized for with her first All-Star nod.